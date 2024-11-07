Kamala Harris congratulates Trump, urges peaceful transition

Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris has placed a call to President-elect Donald Trump, extending her congratulations on his victory in the 2024 presidential election, in a gesture of democratic unity following one of the most intense election cycles in recent American history.

According to a senior aide, the call underscored a shared commitment to democratic values and the importance of a smooth transition, despite a race marked by fierce rivalry and deep divisions across the nation.

During the call, Vice President Harris expressed her hope that the incoming administration will prioritize the unity and welfare of all Americans, transcending political divides.

She urged Trump to be a “president for all Americans,” emphasizing that the stability of the country relies on leaders who embrace their role as representatives of the entire nation, not just those who voted for them.

The aide, speaking on the condition of anonymity, noted that Kamala Harris was clear about the significance of a peaceful transfer of power — a tradition deeply embedded in American democracy.

With the nation polarized after a contentious election season, Harris’s call was seen as a step towards fostering cooperation and trust in the democratic process.

Vice President Harris is expected to deliver further remarks from Washington later today, addressing the election outcome and urging Americans to support the incoming administration.

