Five countries with the largest fleets of attack helicopters in Africa

Airpower plays a decisive role in modern warfare, and among the most powerful tools in any military arsenal are attack helicopters. These agile and highly mobile aircraft provide armies with the capability to engage ground targets, provide close air support, and carry out specialised missions.

Africa is home to several nations that have recognised the strategic importance of attack helicopters, investing significantly in building formidable fleets.

Algeria, for example, holds the top spot for the highest defence budget in Africa in 2024, ranking 22nd globally. Morocco and Egypt follow closely, with global rankings of 29th and 35th, respectively.

According to the Global Report, its military report rankings indicate that these countries differ even in the size of their attack helicopter fleets and attack helicopters are specialised military assets typically used by the army or air force to provide firepower and close air support (CAS) for ground troops.

These helicopters are designed to destroy armoured vehicles and engage enemy positions, making them critical tools in battlefield operations. The most well-known models include the Boeing AH-64 Apache, Eurocopter Tiger, and Kamov Ka-52 Alligator/Mi-28 Havoc.

Here are five African countries with the largest fleets of attack helicopters.

1. Egypt – Fleet size: 100, global rank: 7th

Egypt, a military powerhouse in North Africa, possesses the largest fleet of attack helicopters on the continent. With around 100 attack helicopters, Egypt maintains its edge in regional power projection and defense capabilities. The Egyptian Air Force primarily operates the American-made AH-64 Apache, one of the most advanced attack helicopters globally. These helicopters are a key component of Egypt’s military, playing crucial roles in border security, counterterrorism operations, and maintaining its influence in regional conflicts. The size and sophistication of Egypt’s helicopter fleet reflect its broader military ambition to remain the dominant force in the region.

2. Algeria –Fleet size: 75, global rank: 9th

Algeria, another North African nation, has steadily built up its military capabilities, making it the second-largest operator of attack helicopters in Africa, with a fleet of 75. Like Egypt, Algeria has been modernising its military for years, particularly with helicopters that can conduct precision strikes and provide battlefield support. Algeria’s fleet includes the Russian-made Mi-28N “Havoc” and Mi-24 “Hind” helicopters, known for their durability and combat versatility. These helicopters are critical for Algeria’s defence strategy, especially given the country’s expansive desert terrain, where ground forces require rapid mobility and air support in case of conflict or insurgency.

3. Sudan – Fleet size: 35, global rank: 19th

Sudan, despite its internal challenges, maintains a sizable fleet of 35 attack helicopters. The country’s fleet consists mainly of Russian Mi-24s, which have proven to be a reliable workhorse in conflicts around the world. Sudan’s use of attack helicopters has been particularly relevant in the country’s counter-insurgency efforts and internal security operations. Although Sudan faces significant political and economic hurdles, its investment in maintaining a relatively large helicopter fleet underscores its need for air power to maintain territorial integrity and support ground forces in remote regions.

4. Angola – Fleet size: 15, global rank: 40th

Angola’s air force operates a fleet of about 15 attack helicopters. Despite being smaller in size compared to other African powers, Angola’s fleet is part of the country’s broader efforts to modernise its military. Angola’s helicopters, like the Mi-24 “Hind” and Mi-35 models, play a vital role in patrolling the vast and often rugged landscapes of the country, providing rapid response capabilities for both defensive and offensive operations. These aircraft are crucial for maintaining security in a nation with a history of civil unrest and complex borders.

5. Nigeria – Fleet size: 15, global rank: 42th

Nigeria, one of Africa’s largest economies, also fields a fleet of 15 attack helicopters. Nigeria’s fleet includes American-made helicopters like the AH-1 Cobra and Russian Mi-35 variants. Nigeria faces ongoing security challenges from terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and bandits in its northern and central regions. The presence of attack helicopters allows Nigerian forces to swiftly target insurgent camps, provide close air support for ground troops, and patrol vast areas of difficult terrain. Given Nigeria’s security needs, these helicopters are a key element in the country’s counter-terrorism strategy.

