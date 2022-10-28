Elon Musk takes control of Twitter

Elon Musk has completed his $44 billion Twitter deal.

A CNN report on Thursday said that the world’s richest man took control over the microblogging company after completing the much talked about, tempestuous $44 billion deal.

The media giant said that a source familiar with the deal said Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and two other executives.

This development, a much welcome one, puts an end to the uncertainty that hung over Twitter’s business, employees, and shareholders for much of the year. After initially agreeing to buy the company in April, Musk spent months attempting to get out of the deal, first citing concerns about the number of bots on the platform and later allegations raised by a company whistleblower.

In the early stages of the deal, Musk had said that he planned to rethink Twitter’s content moderation policies in service of a more maximalist approach to “free speech.”

Another concern for the SpaceX founder was the issue of the permanent ban of some users who repeatedly violate its rules. He had disagreed with that policy, raising the potential of banned users returning to the platform.

This became a major issue after President Donald Trump, the US ex-president, was kicked off of the platform following his violation of this rule.

With the completion of this agreement, Trump may be reunited with his more than 1 million-strong Twitter following.