Death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake surpases 7000

As search for casualties of the early Monday earthquake in Turkey and Syria continues, more lifeless bodies are being pulled out of the rubbles as rescuers intensify efforts to bring out survivors.

As of Wednesday, the death toll was over 7ooo and is expected to rise further. Some children are among those that have been rescued and relatives of those trapped in the crash also join efforts in rescuing family members. People are expressing fear that some still under the debris won’t be rescued quickly as there is a shortage of workers, this could increase the already high casualty rate.

“ It’s like we woke up to hell, help isn’t coming, can’t come, we can’t reach anyone at all. Everywhere is destroyed,” said Osman Can Taninmis, whose relations are still crushed beneath the earthquake in Hatay, Turkey.

Those who survived the earthquake including children have been subjected to sleeping in cars, government shelters and outside with no tent, heating stove for warmth or cover.

“ We don’t have a tent, we don’t have a heating stove, we don’t have anything, our children are in bad shape. We are all getting wet under the rain and our kids are in the cold,” Aysan Kurt told an AP reporter .

“We didn’t die from the earthquake or hunger but we will die from the freezing cold,” he said.

Turkish president Recep Erdogan has condoled with victims which according to reports from him are 13 million and has hitherto declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces.

According to authorities, more than 7000 people have been pulled out of the debris in Turkey and some 380,000 have taken refuge in government shelters and hotels.

Many countries have pledged to send support to Turkey and Syria as efforts on ground aren’t sufficient to rescue the thousands of people still trapped.