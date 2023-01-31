CPI 2022: Nigeria improves slightly in corruption-driven violence index

The corruption perception index (CPI) of Nigeria has marginally improved by four points, according to the latest report by Transparency Index.

The country moved from 154 in 2021 to 150 in 2022. However, Nigeria still sits comfortably in the red zone with a score 24 as it did in 2021.

The 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) shows that most countries are failing to stop corruption.

Transparency International’s 2022 CPI alluded to the link between corruption and violence, citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “stark reminder” of the threat that corruption and lack of government accountability pose to global security. The warring European country has a score of 28 this year.

According to the report released Monday, 95 percent of countries have made little to no progress against corruption since 2017.

Countries with the lowest CPI scores also have the lowest Global Peace Index scores, says the report. “Global peace is deteriorating, and corruption is both a key cause and result of this.”

On a scale from 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean), this index’s 21st edition ranks 180 nations and territories according to the perception of public sector corruption by experts.

The top spot was retained by Denmark, which had the highest score (92) from the previous year, ahead of Finland and New Zealand.

Since 2017, ten nations, including Austria (71), Canada (74), Luxembourg (77), and Pakistan (27) have seen significant score declines, and 26 nations, including the UK (73) and Qatar (54) have seen score lows never before seen. The CPI global average stays at 43 for the eleventh year in a row.

Meanwhile, countries in Sub-Saharan Africa underperformed. According to the report, a regional average score of 32 out of 100 marks another year of stagnation in the CPI for Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Forty-four of the 49 countries assessed still score below 50. Gains made by a few countries are outweighed by significant declines in others,” the report read.

The CPI results this year highlight how corruption erodes the intertwined paths of democracy, security, and development in Sub-Saharan Africa, particularly during times of global crises.

“The region is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and rising living costs.”

TI said that large sums of money are required to address the consequences of economic, environmental, and healthcare challenges, “and they must not be lost due to corruption.”

Seychelles remains the region’s leader, with a CPI score of 70, followed by Botswana and Cabo Verde, both with 60. Burundi (17 points), Equatorial Guinea (17 points), South Sudan (13 points), and Somalia (12 points) have the lowest scores.