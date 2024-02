Britain’s Labour Party deals double blow to PM Sunak’s Conservatives

Britain’s Labour Party dealt a crushing blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives on Friday, winning contests for two new lawmakers in votes that indicated the opposition party was on track to win a national election later this year.

The double defeat underlined the flagging fortunes of the governing party and will do little to silence Sunak’s critics, who fear the Conservatives could be trounced at the national election and want him to change course.

Read also: Nigeria-Britain Association annual lecture advocates leadership role in national prosperity

The 43-year-old former investment banker has struggled to restore his party’s fortunes despite recasting himself at various points over the past year as a bold reformer, a stable technocrat and now as someone who needs more time “to stick to the plan” because, he says, that plan is working.

But with the Labour Party ahead in the polls, Sunak might feel the need to bend to the demands of some in his party to offer an increasingly disaffected electorate a more right-wing conservative agenda before the election.

“By winning in these Tory strongholds, we can confidently say that Labour is back in the service of working people and we will work tirelessly to deliver for them,” Labour leader Keir Starmer said in a statement.

“The Tories (Conservatives) have failed. Rishi’s recession proves that. That’s why we’ve seen so many former Conservative voters switching directly to this changed Labour Party.”

Labour overturned a hefty Conservative majority in the central English town of Wellingborough to win the parliamentary seat with 13,844 votes against 7,408 in what polling expert John Curtice described as the governing party’s “worst ever by-election reverse.”

Read also: Britain promises new investment in Nigeria

In another threat to Sunak’s party, the candidate for the right-wing Reform Party won 3,919 votes, a sign, Curtice said, it had “now entered the electoral battle in a serious way that potentially adds to the Conservatives’ difficulties”.