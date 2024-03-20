  • Wednesday, March 20, 2024
March 20, 2024

Britain’s Cameron says Gaza ceasefire crucial but ‘a whole lot of conditions’ to meet

Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Wednesday said it was vital for a pause in fighting between Israel and militant group Hamas to enable the release of hostages in Gaza, but a lot of conditions first needed to be met for a lasting ceasefire.

“Crucially what we must try to do is to turn that pause into a permanent sustainable ceasefire,” Cameron told Reuters in an interview during a visit to Thailand.

“We will only do that if a whole lot of conditions are fulfilled … we’ve got to get Hamas leaders out of Gaza, we have to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure.”

