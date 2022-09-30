Britain unveils first coin with image of King Charles

The first British coins to feature the image of King Charles have been unveiled by the Royal Mint on Friday, Reuters reported.

The image is on the 50 pence coins and has a distinct feature which indicates a portrait of the new monarch facing the opposite direction to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, in keeping with tradition.

The exact date for the circulation is yet to be confirmed but it was also announced that the image of the king will also be displayed on a 5 pound coin which also features two new portraits of Elizabeth on its reverse side.

It was disclosed that the coins were designed by British sculptor Martin Jennings and the image of the king is surrounded by a Latin inscription which translates as “King Charles III, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith”.