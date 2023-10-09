Borrell EU’s chief diplomat calls emergency meeting to discuss Israel

The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called an emergency meeting of bloc foreign ministers for Tuesday to discuss the massive Hamas attack on Israel and the Jewish state’s response.

“I am convening tomorrow an emergency meeting of EU Foreign Ministers to address the situation in Israel and in the region,” he wrote on X.

Read also: Israel-Hamas war: US condemns attack, promises support for Israel

The meeting is set to be both personal and online for those who cannot attend.

Saturday’s Palestinian assault killed over 700 in Israel, the worst individual civilian casualty toll in Israel’s history.

Read also: Hamas launches deadliest attack on Israel in years, 160 dead and counting

Israel hit back with airstrikes against the Gaza Strip, controlled by Hamas, with over 400 killed there.