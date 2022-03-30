Bolsonaro, Brazil’s president hospitalised over stomach trouble

Jair Bolsonaro, the president of Brazil, has been hospitalised again, according to local media reports.

Bolsonaro, 67, was on his way to a party event in Brasilia.

He did not appear there, however, he made his way to a military hospital with stomach pain, Fabio Faria, government spokesman, said.

His wife Michelle said he was fine.

Bolsonaro was taken to hospital in Sao Paulo in January for treatment of an intestinal blockage.

The populist president was also treated in hospital for an intestinal blockage in July 2021.

He said the problems were as the result of wounds he sustained from a knife attack during the 2018 election campaign.

At the time, a mentally disturbed man stabbed him, resulting in severe abdominal injuries.

Bolsonaro had to undergo several operations.

Presidential elections are due in Brazil in October, with Bolsonaro running for a second term.