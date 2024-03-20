Blinken returns to Middle East to push for Gaza truce deal

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken returns to the Middle East on Wednesday for his sixth visit since the start of Israel’s war with Hamas to push for a deal to secure a temporary pause in fighting and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Blinken will meet Saudi leaders in Jeddah and Egyptian leaders in Cairo to discuss talks brokered by Egypt and Qatar on an agreement as well as efforts to get more aid into Gaza, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Talks on a ceasefire are resuming this week in Qatar, but weeks of tough negotiations have yet to forge an agreement between Israel and Hamas that Washington hopes will help alleviate the humanitarian crisis gripping Gaza.

Blinken said he would also pursue conversations on arrangements for governance, security and redevelopment of post-conflict Gaza