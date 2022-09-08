BBC suspends all programs over Queen Elizabeth’s health

BBC one has suspended all its programs and placed total coverage on the Queen’s health, the SUN is reporting.

The monarch, 96, is still in Balmoral and under comprehensive medical care from the Buckingham doctors.

Shows that are stipulated to air on BBC One have been moved to BBC Two.

This follows a statement that was released by the Palace which reiterated the necessity for the Queen to remain under close medical supervision and also said the queen is “comfortable”.

The statement came after Prince William, Prince Charles, Harry and his wife Meghan arrived at the queen’s bedside.

Britain’s parliament in a message conveyed by the speaker Lindsay Hoyle Thursday said their thoughts are with the entire royal family.

“I know I speak on behalf of the entire house when I say we send the best wishes to the Majesty the Queen,” she said.