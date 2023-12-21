Argentina Javier Milei radical reforms to deregulate economy sparks concern

President Javier Milei shook up Argentina by introducing a huge emergency decree, aiming to shake off old rules and breathe life into the country’s economy. This was big news—a major shift from the usual ways that had held Argentina back for so long.

“Today we are taking our first step to end Argentina’s model of decline,” Milei said in a pre-recorded broadcast.

“I have signed an emergency decree to start to unpick the oppressive institutional and legal framework that has destroyed our country.”

The decree had 300 changes, affecting housing, exports, land, healthcare, tourism, and more.

It aimed to make things competitive by cutting employee benefits and making work trials longer.

But as it became official, people got mad. Governor Axel Kicillof, a big Peronist leader, slammed Milei’s decree, saying it hurt workers and businesses.

“Ignoring the division of powers he announces a decree that, with neither urgency nor necessity, strikes down all kinds of laws,” said Kicillof. “It proposes privatising everything, deregulating everything, destroying the rights of workers and wiping out entire production sectors.”

Buenos Aires exploded with protests. People banged pots and pans, shouting against what they saw as selling off their country. Thousands gathered at the congress, all in one voice against this move.

Opposition leaders quickly criticised Milei, saying he skipped the normal process by using orders instead of going through congress. Margarita Stolbizer, a lawmaker, called the decree unfair and against the rules, hinting at a big legal fight ahead.

Eugenia Mitchelstein, a smart expert, guessed that the decree might start a fight with congress, maybe leading to more laws to make parts of it official. She thought the government’s plan was to throw lots of changes and hope some would work out.

Meanwhile, Milei, feeling strong after winning the vote, defended the big changes as necessary for fixing the economy. But experts warned that how people reacted, especially the moderate voters, would decide if Milei could get support from congress.

Cristian Buttié, a public opinion expert, stressed that Milei’s success depended on producing real economic changes. He highlighted that people’s acceptance of this bold move was closely tied to how it affected the economy, something crucial for Milei’s goals.

As things calmed down, the future of Argentina’s economic transformation teetered on the edge, caught between what the public felt and the upcoming clash between the president’s orders and the power of lawmakers.