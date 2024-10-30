6 days to US election, candidates shore up final support

With six days remaining until the November 5 vote, both candidates, their running mates, are speaking with supporters to shore up enough support before election day.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to supporters from the Ellipse in Washington, DC and Trump was in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Latest update from the polls

According to the latest Reuters/Ipsos polls, Harris’s lead over Trump has narrowed in the election’s final stretch.

She holds a narrow lead of just one percentage point over the Republicans, 44 percent to 43 percent, nationally, according to the poll. The poll had a margin of error of approximately three percentage points in either direction.

The poll also indicates that Harris’s lead has steadily declined since late September. A previous Reuters/Ipsos poll from October 16-21 showed Harris leading Trump by two points.

A separate telephone and online poll by prominent US pollster Rasmussen suggests Harris faces a likability challenge. According to the survey, 47 percent of likely US voters view her favourably, with 33 percent holding a “very” favourable opinion. However, 51 percent view her unfavourably, and 44 percent have a “very” unfavourable impression.

National polls show Harris leading by 1.4 points according to FiveThirtyEight’s poll tracker – again, well within the margin of error of polls.

In swing states – the key battlegrounds likely to determine the outcome of the election – the race remains even tighter .

Those seven states include Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin and Nevada.

FiveThirtyEight’s daily poll tracker shows Harris maintaining a slim lead in Michigan, and a razor-thin advantage in Nevada and Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Trump holds a slight advantage over Harris in Pennsylvania and has a more significant lead in North Carolina, Arizona and Georgia.

In all seven states, the candidates are within two points of each other, well within the polls’ margins of error, leaving each state a toss-up just days before the final vote.

