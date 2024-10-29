7 days to US election, Trump lead in swing states, Harris nationally 

A week before election day, Polls say that Trump is leading in swing states also known as the battlegrounds while Democratic nominee Kamala Harris leads nationally.

Meanwhile, Harris has pledged to “turn the page on fear and divisiveness” at a campaign rally in the battleground state of Michigan.

While former US President Donald Trump, at a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, hit out at his critics, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, whom he called “nasty.” Al Jazeera reported.

What are the latest updates from the polls?

Harris and Trump remain neck and neck, with analysts predicting that the election will come down to razor-thin margins in a few key swing states.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s daily election poll tracker, Harris holds a narrow lead in the national polls, with a 1.4 percentage point advantage as of Tuesday. This marks a slight dip from the previous week when she was ahead by 1.7 percentage points.

Key swing states will likely decide the results of this election. Both campaigns have put their focus and efforts there.

Those seven states include Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin and Nevada.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s daily poll tracker, Harris retains a narrow lead in Michigan. Meanwhile, Trump holds a slight edge over Harris in Pennsylvania and Nevada and enjoys a more substantial lead in North Carolina, Arizona and Georgia.

And in Wisconsin, according to FiveThirtyEight, not even a tenth of a percentage point separates the two.

In all seven states, the candidates are within two points of each other, well within the polls’ margins of error, leaving each state a toss-up just days before the final vote.

