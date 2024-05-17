14-Year-Old Nigerian, Daniel Anjorin, victim of Samurai Sword attack set for burial today

Daniel Anjorin, a 14-year-old Nigerian schoolboy who was killed in a sword attack, will be buried in an East London cemetery, leaving behind a trail of shattered dreams and devastated loved ones.

Just a few weeks ago, on April 30, Daniel’s life was brutally taken while he was on his way to school. A samurai sword-wielding attacker struck him down, inflicting a fatal slash to his neck and a stab wound to his chest. The senseless act of violence has left a community reeling in shock and grief.

As over 300 mourners gather at Jubilee Church London for the funeral service, they will remember Daniel’s vibrant presence and the boundless potential he possessed. His friends and family will bid a tearful farewell to a boy who was taken from them far too soon.

The pain of Daniel’s loss is still fresh, and the wound will take a long time to heal. His friend Harris, who spoke at a vigil attended by hundreds, poignantly expressed the collective grief, “We will miss him dearly, and his memory will live on in our hearts.”

As the community says goodbye to Daniel, they will also remember the four others who were injured in the attack, including two brave Metropolitan Police officers. The accused, Marcus Arduini Monzo, will face justice for his heinous crimes, but for now, the focus is on celebrating Daniel’s life and supporting those who loved him.