10 most powerful countries in 2024

Global power involves political influence, economic resources, and military strength, showcasing a country’s prowess in various aspects. The most powerful nations, often dominating headlines and preoccupying policymakers, shape global economic trends. Their foreign policies and military budgets are closely monitored, and international trust or fear is associated with their commitments on the world stage.

The methodology for the 2024 global power rankings is determined through an equally weighted average of scores across five key attributes: leadership, economic influence, political influence, strong international alliances, and a robust military presence.

Here are the Top 10 most powerful countries in the world in 2024, based on data compiled from the International Monetary Fund as of February 20, ranked by US News & World Report.

United States

The United States, continuing its reign as the world’s economic powerhouse. With a GDP of $27.97 trillion, a GDP per capita of $80,030, and a population of 336.69 million, the U.S. maintains its dominant position in terms of economic strength and technological innovation.

China

Following closely is China, with a GDP of $18.56 trillion and a population of 1.41 billion. While China’s GDP per capita is significantly lower than that of the United States, its sheer economic size and population make it a formidable force. As the world watches the ongoing economic and technological advancements, China remains a key player in global affairs.

Russia

Russia secures the third spot with a GDP of $1.9 trillion, a GDP per capita of $14,400, and a population of 142.92 million. Despite economic challenges, Russia’s geopolitical influence, military strength, and vast resources contribute to its standing as a major global player.

Germany

Germany holds the fourth position, boasting a GDP of $4.7 trillion and a robust GDP per capita of $57,380. With a population of 83.89 million, Germany’s economic prowess, technological innovation, and leadership within the European Union solidified its influential role.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom, with a GDP of $3.59 trillion, a GDP per capita of $49,675, and a population of 68.43 million, maintains its relevance despite recent geopolitical shifts. As a financial and cultural hub, the UK continues to play a crucial role in global affairs.

South Korea

South Korea’s dynamic economy secures the sixth position, driven by a GDP of $1.78 trillion, a high GDP per capita of $46,370, and a population of 51.51 million. Known for technological advancements and global exports, South Korea contributes significantly to the global supply chain.

France

France, with a GDP of $3.18 trillion, a GDP per capita of $44,410, and a population of 66.02 million, remains a key player in European politics and global diplomacy. Its cultural influence, military strength, and economic stability contribute to its standing.

Japan

Japan, with a GDP of $4.29 trillion, a GDP per capita of $42,940, and a population of 124.04 million, continues to be an economic and technological powerhouse in Asia. Despite demographic challenges, Japan’s innovation and global trade presence are noteworthy.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia holds the ninth position with a GDP of $1.11 trillion, a GDP per capita of $32,590, and a population of 33.48 million. As a major oil exporter, Saudi Arabia’s economic influence and strategic importance are vital to the region and beyond.

UAE

Closing the top 10 is the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with a GDP of $536.83 billion, a remarkable GDP per capita of $66,766, and a population of 10.24 million. The UAE’s economic diversification, strategic location, and high standard of living contribute to its influence in the Middle East.