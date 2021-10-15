Roselyn Onalaja, managing consultant, StreSERT integrated limited

Roselyn is experienced in leadership, strategy, client services, and talent management. She worked with Accenture Nigeria before venturing out to successfully lead the establishment and management of StreSERT.

She is a versatile Business Leader and Human Resource Professional with over 30 years progressive experience serving in the Management Consulting and Talent Management sector, providing core business operations and innovative human resource operations solutions. She possesses significant Business Strategy, Stakeholder Management and HR Management capabilities, all of which provided her with the necessary ability and skills needed to lead the establishment and management of StreSERT Integrated and StreSERT Services.

Her position as Managing Consultant at StreSERT has enabled her to work with diverse business leaders, successfully developing business strategy that delivers improved business performance, employee engagement and business value. She has also mentored several SMEs, enabling them to grow from concept to profitable and sustainable businesses, and spearheaded a number of projects which have led to greater business impact, enhanced HR and operational excellence.

As a Managing Consultant in the firm, she is responsible for mapping out the company’s overall strategic direction. This includes conceptualising and implementing the organisation’s short and long-term strategies at corporate and business levels, while directing projects that meet with the organisation’s values and growth expectations.

Still on her role at the firm, she successfully sourced, developed and facilitated the recruitment of key talent, which has yielded a team of motivated and engaged professionals, with a track record of less than 2% attrition within 5 years.

Furthermore, she also successfully developed and implemented strategies, which effectively optimised the right growth opportunities for the business, influencing the organisation’s cost management effectively during COVID-19, which yielded a 64% increase in PBT over previous years.

Onalaja collaborated with their technical partners to successfully manage and deliver on a N1.8bn project for a major oil producing company, providing strategic administrative and leadership support which facilitated the success of the project.

Roselyn holds a Bachelor Degree in Linguistics and Masters in Public Administration (MPA), specialising in Human Resources Management. She is an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (ACIPM), the Nigerian Institute for Training Administration (NITAD), and an alumnus and volunteer of Fate Foundation; a not –for-profit organisation, with a mission to foster wealth creation by promoting business and entrepreneurial development among Nigerians.

She is an alumnus of the prestigious Lagos Business School and a member of the Enterprise Development Centre, both of the Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos. She also serves as an Expert-in-Residence, for a business advisory clinic for Goldman Sachs scholars on completion of Certificate in Entrepreneurial Management (CEM) Programme in Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos.