Ifeoma Malo, Co-Founder/ CEO, Clean Tech Hub Nigeria

Ifeoma is an organisational management expert with over 20 years’ experience, building and directing organisational policy and strategy in energy and large scale utility markets, public health, bio technology, leadership, change management and infrastructure finance.

She is experienced in political economy, energy policy and energy markets, developmental economics biotechnology, climate and environment, sustainability, dispute resolution, process facilitation and organisational development.

She is the Co-Founder/ CEO, Clean Tech Hub Nigeria. Clean Technology Hub is a pioneering hybrid hub for the research, development, demonstration and incubation of clean and green ideas and technologies in Africa, and their validation for commercial-stage development. The Hub was founded in 2016 and is located in Abuja, with virtual hubs spread across the country.

Clean Tech is Nigeria’s premier and pioneer energy innovation centre. It is also an early start-up incubator for inventions and innovations in clean energy, a consultancy for sustainability and energy efficiency solutions, and a driver of clean energy and climate-smart investments into Africa.

Their goal is to drive energy access in Africa through novelty in clean energy technologies, research in sustainable energy development and development of energy access models that can be adopted in various African countries. They also aim to grow the next generation of Africa’s clean energy leaders.

Ifeoma is skilled in programming, and is a policy expert in government relations and institutional stakeholder’s management, business negotiations and corporate restructuring. She is adept at design thinking, deal structuring and building sustainable organisations.

Read also: Grooming Centre’s storytelling of impact – Women’s success stories well told

Currently a renewable energy market advisor, she is also an energy access regulatory and policy expert. Furthermore, when it also comes to gender mainstreaming, innovation, talent discovery, providing research, program development and monitoring, including driving decentralised renewables across sub-Saharan Africa, and addressing environment and climate change mitigation, Ifeoma is certainly your go-to.

She has had experiences in Nigeria, USA, Switzerland, United Kingdom, South Sudan, Ghana, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Gambia, South Africa and Cameroon.

Her interests include providing policy, economic and strategy consulting services to businesses and organisations, providing government relations expertise and project management expertise for large and medium scale electricity grid connected and off grid projects. She is very interested in long term project management, research, advisory, economic development and policy formulation projects.

Malo is a Caux Scholar, African Leadership PIA fellow, Desmond Tutu Fellow, Crans Montana New Leaders Fellow, Eisenhower Fellow and also the Global Leadership Academy – We Africa network. She is a Commonwealth Leaders Scholar – CSC Leaders.

She is a member of boards that include: Green Peace International; Access to Energy Institute (AE2I), Extractive 360 and Norrenberger Financial Services.