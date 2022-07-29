Henrietta Bankole-Olusina – VP/Practice Lead of Economic Inclusion at Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors

Henrietta is a versatile and results-oriented executive leader with proven ability to lead cross-functional teams to success, with career achievements in digital transformation, innovation, fintech business development, payments, large-scale enterprise and IT transformation, product and channel development, customer experience, partnership and alliance building, strategy development and implementation, with change management and programme management capabilities and surely a strong regulatory interface.

Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA) is a non-profit organisation that currently advises on and manages more than $400 million in annual giving by individuals, families, corporations and foundations. Continuing the Rockefeller family’s legacy of thoughtful, effective philanthropy, RPA remains at the forefront of philanthropic growth and innovation, with a diverse team of experienced grant makers with significant depth of knowledge across the spectrum of issue areas. They advise established and aspiring philanthropists, foundations and corporations, and manage innovative, early-stage non-profits, while sharing insight and learning with their clients, their community and the sector.

As former Managing Director at ARM Financial Advisers Limited, she was responsible for formulating and executing the short, medium and long-term digital and innovation strategy for the ARM Group (comprising 10 subsidiaries) including labs by ARM acceleration and innovation programme.

Furthermore, she drove and led key digital transformation initiatives focused on innovation, digital capabilities, digital commerce (e-Commerce), digital marketing, customer experience, digital product development and channel, internal digitalisation, big data and analytics capabilities to enhance ARM’s overall growth and competitive advantage.

She helped to develop digital products and channels (sales and distribution) on behalf of the group, with sales and revenue targets with specific focus on driving financial inclusion and penetration of the mass retail market.

Read also: Ozim Ifeoma Obasi – Executive General Counsel for Africa, GE

Henrietta designed, implemented, launched and managed PayDay by ARM (Nigeria’s first investment management fintech business to drive active users and revenue streams) and was also responsible for Group IT functions, including leading a multi-year IT transformation programme with focus on digital transformation for the Group.

As former Group Head of Corporate Transformation and IT at Asset & Resource Management Holding Company (ARM HoldCo), she formulated and executed the short, medium and long term digital and innovation strategy for the ARM Group.

At Accenture, where she spent 14 years, she was Management Consulting Lead, Financial Services, where she was a business development and operational value delivery executive, leading the Accenture management consulting financial services practice with responsibility for sales and revenue targets, responsible for initiatives origination, profitability, project management and delivery.

Bankole-Olusina has an MBA in Corporate Strategy and Economic Policy from Maastricht School of Management and a BSc in Biology from the University of Lagos.