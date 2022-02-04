Funke Feyisitan Ladimeji, Executive Director at Coronation Merchant Bank

Funke is a transformational business leader in banking and financial services with nearly 30 years’ international experience, including 14 years with global responsibilities in managing businesses at JP Morgan Chase in London, and eight years leading the development of an African investment bank.

As an Executive Director at Coronation Merchant Bank, she is enhancing and transforming another African investment bank to a ‘new economy’ business model, with diversification and enhancement of revenue streams, for sustainability and impact.

Her detailed knowledge of global markets and investment banking products is the foundation that informs her expertise in driving transformation, tailored operating models, sustainable growth, profitability and impact.

She has overseen a period of radical evolution that has grown the balance sheet and massively increased revenues with two key acquisitions and a root and branch evolution in technology and business culture.

She conceived and implemented business strategy across organic and inorganic growth, oversees investment in people and technology and drives coherence and collaboration across teams and functions. She is an able communicator and engages well with people from different backgrounds and cultures, building strong working relationships at all levels.

Funke is an accountant by training who rose through the complex product accounting function to managing regional and global businesses at JP Morgan Chase. She has a strong understanding of risk management and control frameworks across the more complex and esoteric investment banking products.

Valued for her ability to integrate and rationalise post-merger organisations, she has consistently added value through improvements to systems and processes, leveraging technology to build clarity and efficiency in extremely competitive, client-facing businesses. Feyisitan Ladimeji is a proactive champion of the end-to-end digitalisation of the Group for interactions with customers, employees and other stakeholders.

As Director and Chief Operating Officer at FBNQuest Merchant Bank Group, she had a mandate to build and expand an investment banking business for the Group, FBN Holdings, backed by First Bank Nigeria, the country’s largest retail bank. During this time, she created and implemented strategy across operations, technology, human capital, financial control and general services.

At J.P Morgan, she was the Executive Director, Business Management, ECM/DCM and Leveraged Finance, EMEA. She was tasked with maximising coherence across products and functions to drive better client engagement and wallet share. She ensured better alignment with other regions and optimised the use of pooled resources through close collaboration with internal business partners in New York, Hong Kong and Tokyo, and championed the combination of the businesses to create additional value.