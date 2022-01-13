Buhari appoints Pascal-Ejiogu as non-executive director of NSIA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ogechi Pascal-Ejiogu to the Board of Directors of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Pascal-Ejiogu with nearly two decades of cognate experience spanning the social services and healthcare industry to the Board of NSIA is replacing Ike Chioke the former appointee for the South-East region of Nigeria.

The replacement follows the request by Chioke, to be relieved of Board duty at the NSIA as his firm was appointed to support the government in another role.

Commenting on the appointment, the MD of NSIA, Uche Orji noted that Paschal-Ejiogu’s academic pedigree and deep experience in the social services and healthcare industry makes her a unique addition to the Board.

He said, “Her wealth of experience will contribute towards the attainment of the Authority’s long-term strategic goals. We are pleased with the appointment and look forward to working with Ogechi Pascal-Ejiogu and the Board.”

According to the Authority, Pascal-Ejiogu obtained a Doctorate Degree in Economics, with distinction from the prestigious Howard University (USA) in Washington DC, specializing in Public Policy and Development.

She also possesses a strong understanding of business finance, econometric modelling, data analysis, planning, and interpretation and has, over the last two decades, contributed significantly to the social services and healthcare industry both in Nigeria and in the United States of America.

Prior to this, Pascal-Ejiogu graduated from the University of Reading, UK with a Masters in Development Economics and Policy, having also earned her first degree from the Imo State University where she bagged a BSc. in Economics.