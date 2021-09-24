Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, Regional Head, IBM North, East and West Africa

Angela is the Executive Director/Regional Head for IBM North, East and West Africa. She is the first woman and the first African to serve the role, and an inspiring thought leader in the technology space for the continent. She leads the organisation’s business and strategy, enabling clients to grow and transform, and has been a key player in advancing IBM’s Hybrid Cloud and AI momentum across 35 countries in Africa.

She has over 20 years of experience in sales and marketing across the financial services and technology industry, balanced between global and local stints. Prior to joining IBM, she worked for UBS Investment Bank and ABN AMRO in the UK. She was also Head of Consumer Banking for GT Bank Ghana and Head of Prestige Banking for UBA Bank Ghana. Since joining IBM Ghana in 2011, she has worked across various business units in East and West Africa and served a global role for IBM in the United States of America. In 2015, she became the first female Country Manager for IBM in Africa, a role that saw her broker some of the largest deals in East and West Africa.

Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh says her inherent nature pushes her not to give up even if she has a 0.001% chance of winning. “During my years as the CGM of Ghana, I leveraged my winning attitude to bring back some of the most lucrative, strategic outsourcing deals for IBM; and my commitment to winning has only magnified over the years.” She stated.

She further adds that during the first week in her current role, she was told that they had lost a very significant cloud deal with a pan-African banking client. The contract had not yet been awarded, but she was committed to bringing it back to IBM.

“We regrouped as a team, articulated the value proposition with the help of SMEs, and supported the team by personally taking the lead in engaging with senior executives on the client’s side. Together, we represented a case for IBM and succeeded in bringing the deal back home to IBM.” Angela boldly revealed.

Kyerematen-Jimoh is also a philanthropist at heart, supporting the development of the less privileged in rural Ghana. She is a recipient of the US African Women Forum’s Global Impact Leadership Award, African Achievers Awards for Excellence in Business, and is also ranked as one of Africa’s most influential women by Avance Media.

She is a proud mother of two boys and an Alumna of the Harvard Business School.