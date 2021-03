Nmachi Jidenma is Head of Scouts & Partnerships at Sequoia Capital. In this role, she leads partnerships as well as Sequoia’s proprietary Scouts initiative where founders and influential affiliates invest in pre-seed and seed stage companies on Sequoia’s behalf. Scout investments include Stripe, Uber, Thumbtack and Guardant Health. Prior to Sequoia Capital, Nmachi led global…

