Women in Business: Lilian Ajayi Ore

Lilian Ajayi Ore is an award-winning humanitarian and an international women advocate. She is the Founder and the Chief Executive Officer of the Global Connections for Women Foundation.

The GC4W, is an award-winning not-for-profit organisation headquartered in New York City, with a reach of 3.5 million people worldwide, and is one of the leading international non-profits of the millennium in the areas of gender equality, women empowerment, and youth empowerment.

Lilian is a resident of Manhattan New York, with origins in Africa. She is currently a University Professor of Global Marketing and Web Analytics at New York University-SPS. She is a Global Contributor for The Huffington Post, a Harvard graduate and a former member of the Harvard Club.

She sits on several boards including NAAEP, a Nigerian American Agricultural Empowerment program that trains and empowers farmers through a mechanized farming program. She was awarded the Ambassador of Goodwill of the State of Arkansas and the rest of the World, by Governor Mike Bebe.

Lilian is the Executive Producer and Host of the television broadcast series “Path to Passion,” where young women entrepreneurs are profiled and interviewed. The show aims to inspire and empower other women to follow and live out their passions.

Ajayi Ore debuts her 1st editorial feature on Diplomatic Courier: A Global Affairs Magazine and she joined as a regular contributor for the international magazine. She has been invited to speak at several leadership panels including Columbia Business School and Columbia Law School Economic Business, and NYU-Stern Business Economic Forum.

Ore was invited to give the keynote remarks at the Trinity International Development Initiative (TIDI), Trinity College Dublin University of Ireland during the “Inspiring Change: Empowering Women’s Futures in Africa” Africa Day event in Dublin, Ireland, to name a few.

She was invited to address the United Nations President of the General Assembly and other international delegates at a two-day meeting on climate change, where she spoke of the impact of climate change on the rural women in Africa.

Lilian led the first workshop on the status of Women and Girls in Africa and Rest of the World and spoke on a “UN Women” panel during the United Nations Youth Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York. She also created the first Microsoft education certificate to teach gender equality in the classroom.

Ore has interned for Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Mayor Anthony Williams, and at the American Federation of Teachers (AFL-CIO), serving their constituents as a political representative in Oakland, CA and in Washington, DC. She has been recognised for her dedication and commitment to community service and is a recipient of several congressional awards.

She spent a portion of her career working at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, representing the Mission of Nigeria to the UN, and served on the Social Economic Committee as the economic development policy negotiator. Lilian Ajayi-Ore is currently working on her first fictional Novel and has led digital marketing strategy, online marketing campaigns and data intelligence analytics efforts for numerous Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies.

More recently, Lilian was invited to create the very First ‘Teach Gender Equality’ course and ‘Planet 50/50’ project on Microsoft education, and the programs are made available to over 2 million teachers in 130 countries worldwide.

With GC4W, Lilian Ajayi-Ore hopes to create one of the largest global networks for women and girls, where women and girls can feel connected, educated and empowered to live out their best lives.

“My mission is to help leading brands and organisations identify key market trends, implement a winning marketing strategy, gain market intelligence, and explore new business opportunities to ultimately achieve their enterprise goals.” She said.

As a digital marketing executive and data scientist, Lilian consults with small to large business enterprises to identify new market opportunities, develop their data analytics and reporting strategy, and to create winning digital marketing campaigns to drive sales and customer engagement.