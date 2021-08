Nneka Eze is a Managing Director at VestedWorld, an Africa-focused venture capital firm delivering impact and returns in agriculture, consumer goods, and enabling technology with a focus on Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya. Nneka had been investing personally into companies before investing alongside VestedWorld in a transaction. A year later in 2017, she joined VestedWorld’s Investment…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login