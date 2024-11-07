Joe Biden congratulates Trump in phone call, invites him to White House

President Joe Biden called former President Donald Trump on Wednesday to congratulate him on winning the presidency, according to a White House statement. “President Biden expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasized the importance of working to bring the country together,” the White House announced. Biden also invited Trump to meet at the White House.

Trump’s campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung confirmed the upcoming meeting in a statement: “President Joe Biden called President Donald J. Trump to congratulate him on his victory and extended an invitation to the White House to ensure a smooth transition between the current Administration and the incoming Administration. President Trump looks forward to the meeting, which will take place shortly, and very much appreciated the call.”

Biden also called Vice President Kamala Harris to congratulate her on “her historic campaign.” After Harris gave her concession speech Wednesday afternoon, Biden released a statement praising her as a “tremendous partner and public servant full of integrity, courage and character.”

He added: “Under extraordinary circumstances, she stepped up and led a historic campaign that embodied what’s possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation that is more free, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans.”

Biden described choosing Harris as his running mate as “the best decision” he made, noting that “her story represents the best of America’s story. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she’ll continue writing that story. She will continue the fight with purpose, determination and joy. She will continue to be a champion for all Americans. Above all, she will continue to be a leader our children will look up to for generations to come as she puts her stamp on America’s future.”

Trump and Harris also spoke by phone Wednesday. According to an email from Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon to campaign staff, Harris told Trump she would work with Biden to ensure a peaceful transfer of power, unlike the transition in 2020. The White House announced that Biden plans to discuss the election results and transition on Thursday.

Harris’s defeat came as Trump secured victories in key swing states, winning Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin overnight, followed by Michigan on Wednesday

