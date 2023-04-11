Zagg launches new campaign, celebrates Nigerians’ resourcefulness

Zagg Energy+Malt drink is thrilled to announce the official launch of its new campaign, ‘That’s our Kind of Energy’. The campaign celebrates the hardworking and tenacious spirit of Nigerians and encourages them to keep pushing forward in pursuit of their goals.

The launch of the campaign comes on the heels of the debut of Zagg’s captivating official TV commercial, which aired on the BBTitans show. The commercial was met with rave reviews and positive feedback from viewers.

Speaking about the campaign launch, Olaoluwa Babalola, portfolio manager, Beyond Beer, said, “We are excited to launch this campaign and celebrate the spirit of Nigerians who work tirelessly to achieve their goals. Zagg Energy+Malt is committed to inspiring and uplifting Nigerians as they strive to achieve their goals, and the ‘That’s our Kind of Energy’ campaign is a testament to that commitment. It speaks to the heart of our brand, and we believe it will resonate with Nigerians across the country.”

As a part of the campaign, Zagg Energy+Malt will host a launch event on April 22, 2023 to celebrate the launch with customers, partners, and stakeholders. The event promises to be a fun-filled and inspiring gathering that will showcase the heart of the brand and its commitment to empowering Nigerians with the right kind of energy to succeed.

Zagg Energy+Malt will also be embarking on a regional tour across Nigeria to connect with customers and partners in various cities. The tour presents an opportunity to engage with consumers and showcase the unique taste and energy-boosting qualities of Zagg Energy+Malt.

“We want to inspire Nigerians to keep pushing and never give up on their dreams. That is why we are taking our campaign on the road, to connect with people in their own communities and show them that Zagg Energy+Malt is more than just a beverage – it is a symbol of the Nigerian spirit,” Babalola added.

Zagg energy drink is known for its unique taste and energy-boosting properties. With its unique blend of malt and energy-boosting ingredients, Zagg Energy Drink with malt is the perfect choice for anyone looking to power up and stay focused on their goals. It is no surprise that the brand has quickly gained popularity among Nigerians who appreciate its high-quality ingredients and great taste.