What kind of revolution?

In law, a cause of action arises from circumstances containing different facts that give rise to a claim, one that can be enforced in a competent court of law, thus leading to the right to initiate a legal action against a person responsible for the existence of such circumstances. In political histories, a cause of action for social disruption arises from mass frustration and shared motivation arising from state crises, when the people are discontent with prevailing social injustices or dehumanising conditions of life.

Wherever a revolution occurs, people revolt when the process of incremental evolution fails, and society gets to a boiling point. Revolution—a sudden, radically rapid, fundamental, and forcible change of social order—becomes inevitable when socio-economic conditions for the survival of human life become unbearable. Once a society crosses the rubicon of revolution, the mob has nothing to lose except relative and absolute deprivation, hunger, poverty, insecurities, and chaos.

Nigeria is experiencing a social consensus on insecurity, hunger, and poverty, despite years of government inefficiency. Food prices have led to food poverty, making it difficult for many Nigerians to afford basic staples. Unsafe conditions and daily kidnappings and killings have also exacerbated the situation. The tipping point for a revolution is hunger and an unregulated increase in living costs, causing a collapse of hope for average Nigerians. The focus is now on addressing these socio-economic shocks rather than just the poorest of the poor.

Nigeria’s upcoming revolution is a complex issue rooted in the country’s character crisis. Despite government changes, civilian promises of hope and threats to eradicate corruption, the country’s character crisis has hindered true transformation. The guiding philosophy and principles of the revolution are being reframed, and the revolutionary leaders’ moral compass and character credentials are being scrutinised. The revolution aims to lead to productivity at all levels, and the target is not just the president, but all political leaders.

The Nigerian government must learn from history that change is necessary for society’s progress and inevitable. Legitimacy can be conferred through constitutional and democratic means or through a revolutionary process. Public officials in Nigeria must not serve themselves, accounting to themselves, and often speaking to themselves rather than the people. A national scale for the #EndSAR experiment is needed, especially during the formative months of this administration.

Misinformation can potentially motivate Nigerians to join a possible revolution, as the most fundamental revolutions in human history did not happen in ignorance. The Age of Enlightenment revolutions in France and America altered public belief and brought about significant changes in society. While revolutions can promote equality, combat oppression, and create responsible institutions, Nigerians have a duty to be informed about their situation and the potential outcome of the revolution.

The fundamental and radical change the Nigerian revolution seeks to establish is essential after years of civil war, military dictatorship, and underdevelopment due to bad leadership. The revolution must have a name, meaning, and matter to avoid further social disorder and decay. The revolution must have a name, meaning, and matter to ensure its success.

This time in our national history requires collective leadership –no political leader has a moral right to talk of sacrifice if such person’s life does not manifestly reflect modesty, simplicity, sincerity, and accountability; when public intellectuals criticize governments, they must go beyond mere criticism to proffering constructive solutions; communities with reliable information on criminal elements must work with the security agencies in curbing insecurity; citizen leadership is more than ever needed in holding leaders accountable at all levels – the time for pointing all fingers at the presidency for all development solution in Nigeria is over, and we must do more in ensuring that public officials, from ward councillors, local government chairmen, house of representatives, senators, governors, appointed, and selected public offices are made to truly serve the public with measurable results.

This presidency, though in its formative months, has a responsibility to constantly simplify its policy and programme proposals. People need to know what the government is doing in a non-combative, friendly, and responsible way. The government is not an enemy of the people and must view the people as the single reason why they are in power. The people have a right to know how long their sacrifice of endurance tarries. More importantly, Nigeria needs a responsible opposition at the moment; this is not a good time to use falsehood and propaganda at the detriment of a people in need of hope.

Eventually, we will overcome the challenges of this time. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.