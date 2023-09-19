Top innovators emerge for West Africa Innovation Awards

The organisers of the 2023 West Africa Innovation Awards have named Rotimi Adebiyi, Managing Director, Crusader Sterling Pensions; Olayiwola Jegede, Managing Director, IMinnd Experience; Uwem Afanide, Zenith Media; Odunayo Ojo, Managing Director of UPDC Plc; Peter Eledu, Managing Director of Zenith Pension Custodian; Peter Akindeju of ICS Outsourcing; Deji Peters, CEO of FirstCentral Credit Bureau as innovators of the year.

Others are Edegbe Victor, Managing Director of Max-Edge Communication; Lanre Idris, Managing Director of Leadway Pensure PFA; Raymond Akokota, Managing Director, CardinalStone Registrar and Bola Oduyale, Managing Director of Creditwise Financial Limited.

According to the organisers, the 2023 awards presentation would be held in Lagos later this month.

Abidemi Adesanya, Project Director, West Africa Innovation Awards in a statement said that some prominent organisations and brands have also won the 2023 awards.

Organizations that emerged winners include Seven Up Plc, UPDC, Zenith Pensions, ICS Outsourcing, STL Trustees, Leadway Pensure, Wellness Healthcare Group and Fast Credit, Zenith Media, Quicklink Insurance Brokers, Kobo Accountant, Optimum Exposures, CardinalStone Registrar and Creditwise Financial.