Police officers face ejection as government commence barrack rehabilitation

Officers and men of the Nigerian police face possible ejection from the barrack to give way to the rehabilitation of dilapidated structures.

Authorities of the Nigerian police have instructed that rehabilitation work should commence immediately in barracks located in different parts of the state.

Following this, thousands officers and men of the force would be ejected from barracks to give way for the commencement of the work.

An official directive to that effect dated May 15, 2024, stated that the execution of the barracks redevelopment programme in Lagos would cover the following barracks: Ijeh Police barracks, Bourdillion barracks, Falomo; Police Mounted Troops- Ribadu, Ikoyi; Alausa police barracks, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja; Federal Highway Patrol barracks, Yaba and Iponri Police barracks, Surulere.

The directive further said: “Payment of compensation to verified occupants of the listed barracks will commence immediately ahead of demolition of dilapidated structures and that the exercise is to pave the way for the construction of new structures which will commence in earnest.”

It also said personnel should be deployed to work closely with the company officials and their partners to ensure that every occupant vacates the barracks as soon as they are paid their dues and they should ensure completion of the process on or before May 30, 2024, to ensure that developers move to sites.