PDP leaders hold secret meeting with Abdulsalam, Babangida

In what appears like a fence-mending move ahead of the 2023 general elections, leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, met with the ex-Nigeria’s military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida.

The visitors, led by former Senate president Bukola Saraki, arrived at the Hilltop mansion of the former head of state in Minna, with the development coming five days after a similar courtesy visit was paid to Goodluck Jonathan.

PDP is currently embroiled in a leadership crisis which has resulted in a number of bigwigs including Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and ex-Ogun state governor Gbenga Daniel dumping the party for the ruling side.

Speaking on the visit, the former senate president tweeted in his twitter handle that the committee also met with the former head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar at his residence in Minna.

“As we continue our engagements with influential leaders and stakeholders in our great party, today, the members of the #PDPReconciliation & Strategy Committee are in Minna to meet with the former Head of State, H.E. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

“While in Minna today, the #PDPReconciliation & Strategy Committee took the opportunity to pay a courtesy call on another former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar. We were glad to see him in great spirits and good health,” Saraki tweeted.