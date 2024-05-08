Rivers crisis: Fireworks begin as hidden fists appear

A new speaker has emerged in Rivers State Wednesday May 8, 2024, to signal the much-awaited showdown in state’s deteriorating political crisis which seems to be here.

Already, hidden cards or fists are appearing every hour to show that both the Nyesom Wike camp and the Governor Siminalayi Fubara camp have been preparing for it.

The Wike camp through the Rivers State caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Tony Okocha yesterday gave go-ahead for impeachment action against the governor. The one they one the 27 defected lawmakers loyal to Wike initiated on October 30, 2023, failed when Gov Fubara fought back until a temporary ceasefire was achieved in Aso Rock with an 8-point agreement signed by both parties but largely observed in breach.

Now, it seems both camps have rearmed and may be ready for the final showdown that may make Rivers State tense in the coming days, to say the least.

The APC has directed that impeachment begin immediately; the next day, the Fubara camp announced their own Speaker, Victor Oko Jumbo from Bonny; same day, hints emerge that screening of LGA caretaker committee members may be going on.

On the other hand, the local councils have staged protests saying their monthly allocations have been withheld. Pressure is thus mounting from that angle covering the 23 local council areas.

The purported screening may lead to appointment of caretaker committees of the 23 LGAs in the state who would get the monthly allocations and hit the ground running.

This action would provoke what the Wike-backed APC group said they would resist. They may begin their own action in the form of impeachment proceedings which the Fubara camp (Rivers State government) said they would resist.

These acts of resistance may plunge the state into violence and make it ungovernable. At that point, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has remained silent since the peace agreement, may unveil the sanctions he had threatened would descend on any person who breached the agreement. Each camp points to the other as the one breaching the agreements. Each clings to Tinubu as the favourite.

The battle seems timed to ensure that the one year anniversary is hindered.