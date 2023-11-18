Lagos paid N12.4bn for consultancy on Lagos Mega City project, others — Funso Doherty

Funso Doherty, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is saying that the Lagos State Government (LASG) allocated N12.4 billion for consultancy fees for the Lagos Mega City project and construction of bus corridors in selected locations across the state.

This was revealed in an open letter of public procurement addressed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and signed by the Doherty dated 17th of November, 2023.

According to Doherty, a chartered accountant, the Lagos state paid N5.3 billion to Advanced Engineering Consultants and Rom Transportation Engineering and Rom Transportation Engineering for “Consultancy service for the update of the strategic transport and mobility master plan for Lagos Mega City Area”.

“Advanced Engineering Consultants and Rom Transportation Engineering have been engaged to update the Strategic Transport Mobility Master Plan (STMP) at a cost of approximately N5.5bn. However, the same company, AEC is also engaged by LASG in implementing multiple aspects of the STMP,” Doherty said.

He added, “They have been awarded contracts for the bus corridors as well as the design of the fourth Mainland Bridge. It is not good practice and is a conflict of interest to engage a participating contractor with a vested interest in specific design or implementation contracts to develop or update the master plan”.

Doherty also alleged the sum of N7.3 billion was paid to Advanced Engineering Consultants for consultancy services for the detailed engineering design and supervision of construction of quality bus corridor package 1 (Ketu/Alapere, Yaba-Lawanson-Cele), Package 2 (Iju Ishaga-Abule Egba) and Package 3 (Iyana-Iba-Igando) including design and supervision of ITS of quality bus corridors.

In the letter, he cited that N18,468,000 was awarded to the office of the chief of staff for the “supply and distribution of 2,000 Noiler chicken across the local government areas and wards in the state”.

“Another sum of N440,750,000 was awarded to the office of the chief of staff for the “procurement of a brand new Lexus LX 600 Bullet Proof Sport Utility Vehicle for use in the Pool of Office of Chief,” Doherty said.

“The sum of N7,475,000 was also awarded for the “replacement of the liquid fragrance in the Office of Mr Governor, Lagos House, Ikeja.

“The office of deputy governor was awarded the sum of N30,000,000 for “monthly outreach of indigent citizens by the wife of the deputy governor.

“Another N30,000,000 was awarded for monthly empowerment programmes of the wife of the deputy governor.

“The sum of N2,017,840,000 was awarded for the “provision of supply items (rechargeable fans, rechargeable lights and fridge in the office of the deputy governor.”

He said the government also awarded the sum of N531,553,559 for the “renovation of Saint Andrews Anglican Church. Oke-Popo, Lagos”.