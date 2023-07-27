Ian Wright urges NFF to pay Super Falcons after World Cup victory

In the latest World Cup results, the Nigerian women’s football team triumphed over Australia in World Cup. The Nigeria women’s football team, the Super Falcons, have been embroiled in a heated dispute with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over their rightful match bonuses.

Amidst the ongoing controversy, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has stepped up to voice his support for the victorious team and call out the NFF to do the right thing.

Just weeks after their thrilling 3-2 victory against the hosts, the Super Falcons were dealt a heavy blow when Dr Mohammed Sanusi, the General Secretary of the NFF, announced the cancellation of their match bonuses amounting to £15,760 (AUS$30,000) for their participation in the group stages of the prestigious tournament.

Frustration and disappointment permeated the team as they received this shocking news, and they even contemplated the drastic step of going on strike during their opening match against Canada. Ironically, Canada’s women’s football team was also battling for equal pay and support from their Football Association compared to their male counterparts.

Amid this tense situation, the revered Arsenal football legend Ian Wright took to Twitter to express his unequivocal support for the Super Falcons. He left no room for ambiguity in a passionate tweet, simply stating, “Pay them!!!!!!”

His message reverberated across social media, gaining widespread attention and rallying support for the Nigerian women’s team. The call for justice and fairness in women’s football has transcended national borders and resonated with football enthusiasts worldwide.

With the spotlight firmly fixed on the NFF, pressure is mounting on the federation to heed Ian Wright’s plea and address the pressing issue of pay disparity in women’s football. The awe-inspiring performance of the Super Falcons on the global stage has undoubtedly earned them not only admiration but also the right to be fairly compensated for their extraordinary efforts.

As the clamour for justice grows louder, the eyes of the footballing world remain fixed on the NFF, eagerly awaiting a resolution that recognizes and honours the remarkable achievements of the Nigeria women’s team. Only time will tell if the federation will rise to the occasion and grant the Super Falcons the respect and remuneration they deserve.