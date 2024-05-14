Defence Minister calls for technological innovation in National Security

He emphasized the importance of innovation in confronting future challenges with confidence and resilience.

Addressing attendees at the opening of a two-day symposium on Defence Space Administration in Abuja , Badaru highlighted the necessity for Nigeria’s security framework to adapt to new and sophisticated threats, including cyber-attacks and space-based challenges.

“In today’s rapidly evolving world, where technological advancements are reshaping the landscape of national security, we must adapt and innovate to protect our defence infrastructure effectively.

“It is crucial to stay ahead of the curve and harness the power of emerging technologies to fortify our defence and ensure the security of our nation”, Badaru stated.

The Minister commended President Bola Tinubu for his ongoing support in creating an environment where the Nigerian Armed Forces can operate efficiently.

He underscored the pivotal role of technology in combating insecurity, urging the nation’s security architecture to integrate and enhance its defence capabilities through advanced technologies.

During the event, Badaru, along with other dignitaries, toured exhibition stands showcasing military equipment produced by the Defence Space Administration.

The tour was led by AA Shinkafi, Chief of Defence Space Administration, demonstrating the Administration’s advancements and innovations in military technology.

The symposium underscored Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening its defence infrastructure through technological advancements, aiming to secure a safer and more prosperous future for the nation and its citizens.