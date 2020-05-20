Covid-19: OYRTMA begins full Operation in Oke-Ogun zone

The Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA) has begun full operation in the Oke-Ogun zone of Oyo State.

According to the Executive Chairman, OYRTMA, Akin Fagbemi in Saki, the Agency deployed a special squad comprising some of its best officers to kickstart a full day and night operations in the region.

Fagbemi also said about 15 motorcycles, 9 commercial cars and buses, 3 private vehicles and 4 trailers were impounded in Saki, for flagrantly violating the COVID-19 preventive measures and dusk-dawn curfew imposed by the State Government.

He submitted that “Since inception of Governor Makinde’s administration, the Oke-Ogun axis has been identified as a strategic location with entry point into the country and it deserves effective manning and monitoring, considering its proximity to the Republic of Benin and other States within Nigeria”.

The OYRTMA boss revealed that the Agency’s operations at the Oke Ogun zone of the State was approved by the Executive Governor, Seyi Makinde, which is expected to enhance free vehicular movement.

“Governor Seyi Makinde has therefore, gracefully approved the commencement of our full day and night operations in the Oke-Ogun Zone with the immediate mandate to ensure free vehicular movement as well as join other security agencies to enforce the outlined guidelines and procedures aimed at tackling head-on the novel corona virus disease”.

He added that Governor Makinde has given the Oke-Ogun Zonal Command a towing vehicle, Patrol Van and 2 brand new Surveillance Power Bikes to enhance the Authority’s activities.

OYRTMA’s operations have so far started at Iseyin along the Moji Elepo Isalu, Post Office, Oluwole Area, Agip Area, Emperor Barracks among other routes.