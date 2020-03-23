Coronavirus: FG calls on MAN to scale up pharmaceuticals,sanitary,hygiene products

As part of measures to contain the widespread of coronavirus Pandemic, the federal government has called on Manufacturers scale up production of essential commodities such as pharmaceuticals,voucher sums bless, sanitary and hygiene products need to curtail the spread of the virus.

Niyi Adebayo,the Minister of Industry,Trade and Investment informed on while briefing news men on Monday that all measures necessary to protect and promote the health and safety of industrial and related workers, their families and the nation are being put in place in partnership with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN.

Speaking on the measures, the Minister said that management of all industrial sites should sensitise and educate their workers on the compliance of the coronavirus guidelines of the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

He noted that all industries shall provide requisite facilities and supplies for the prevention of the coronavirus in line with the extant guidelines of the NCDC.

The minister states that part of the measures with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria is that all industries are encouraged to do their utmost best to sustain ongoing operations in order to avoid reduction or shut-down of production activities.

“The Manufacturers are encouraged to save up their production especially of essential commodities such as pharmaceuticals, consumables, sanitary and hygiene products needs to curtail the spread of the virus.

He assured further they the government will continue to do everything possible to support industries to sustain their operations and where necessary even stimulate a surge in production of essential commodities especially on medicine and sanitary products.