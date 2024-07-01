Cattle breeders pledge to partner Bauchi on resuscitation of meat factory

…say livestock can earn huge revenue

Kabiru Adam, the chairman of the Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association Of Nigeria (MACBAN) Bauchi State Chapter has said that livestock production is a big revenue source through modern livestock system.

Adam pledged to collaborate with the Bauchi State Government in revitalising the moribund meat factory and bolstering security structures within communities across the State.

Adam made the pledge at a News Conference held in Bauchi, the Bauchi State Capital, saying that reviving the State-owned meat factory would also create employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth.

He said the emergence of new executives of the Association would serve as a bridge between Government and people to make livestock production a big revenue source through modern livestock production systems.

Adam said the State faced significant socio-economic issues exacerbated by the decline of its once-thriving meat industry and security challenges stemming from pastoralist-farmer conflicts and banditry.

“Therefore revival of the meat factory and improved security are crucial steps towards stabilising the state and the country. The modernization of processing facilities will also contribute to higher-quality meat products suitable for local consumption and export.

“Partnership will also enhance security by improving community-based security structures which is crucial for safeguarding lives and property in rural areas.

“The Association’s involvement in security initiatives will promote peaceful coexistence and reduce incidences of conflict and criminal activities”, Adam said.

He however appealed to the State Government to desilt all the silted earth dams to enable pastoralists to use them in the dry season to reduce their movement to other States.