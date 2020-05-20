APC releases time table for Edo, Ondo Governorship primaries

Ahead of the September 19 and October 10 Governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the timetable for primaries to nominate candidates that would fly its flag at the polls.

According to a schedule of activities signed by the APC National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro, the party will commence the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for Edo State from today (Wednesday), May 20 to Tuesday, June 2 while that of Ondo State will Start from June 11 to July 1.

The schedule indicated that the Edo State Governorship primary election will hold on June 22 while that of Ondo State is to hold on July 20.

APC has fixed N22.5 million for forms, out which N2.5 million is for expression of interest form and N20 million is for nomination form, while there shall be no separate charges for Deputy Governorship aspirants.

However, female and physically challenged aspirants are to pay only 50% of the prescribed fees for each the forms, and all payments are to be made into the party’s bank accounts.

The schedule also showed that: “Screening of aspirants (Edo) – Wednesday 10th – Thursday 11th, 2020.

Screening of aspirants (Ondo) – Wednesday 8th, 2020. Screening appeal (Edo) – Friday 12th June, 2020. Screening appeal (Ondo) – Friday 10th July, 2020”.