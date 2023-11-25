Alumni overhauls Unity High School’s facilities to lift learning condition

Determined to improve the learning condition of students, the old students at Unity High School, Oshodi Lagos have invested in the refurbishment of key facilities in the school.

The project carried out included the replacement of the PVC ceiling of four classrooms; painting of the school hall, demarcation of the school hall; fitting of four marker boards; replacement of windows and doors for classrooms; replacement of Louvre blades for laboratories and the construction of weather shields.

Charles Iheme, general secretary of Unity High School Alumni Association, Class of ’98, said the gesture was their little way of giving back to the school which moulded them to become worthy citizens.

Iheme said as the pioneer set of the school, the Alumni decided to use the opportunity of the 25-anniversary event of graduating from Unity High School to support the infrastructure development of the school as a way of giving back.

While commending members for their support, Iheme said there is a need for other sets of the school to be more involved in the provision of facilities to aid the learning of pupils.

He also assured that the association would continue to contribute its quota to the development of the educational institution to enable it to function effectively.

Oyetunde Oyebola Isaiah, chairman planning committee for the 25th anniversary of Unity High School, Oshodi Alumni Association, said the whole idea of embarking on the project was to help the students improve their performance.

According to him, the Alumni are also planning to organise mentorship, leadership training, career talks and provide educational material to the pupils to help them with their overall performance in school.

“We want to provide financial support to brilliant, but indigent students so they can be encouraged to hard work.

Commending the alumni on the gesture of refurbishing projects, Olusegun Olaleye, one of the pioneer teachers at the school, described the gesture as a challenge to all the other past students.

He said supporting the development of education infrastructure is a very big project that involves all stakeholders, adding that the government cannot do it alone.

According to him, through interventions from Alumni, they can help the government to lift the standards of the public education system.