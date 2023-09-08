Wayne Kingsley: The new chef in town

Since the acquisition of majority shares by 22 Hospitality Limited in late September 2022 and the subsequent change of name from Sheraton Abuja Hotel to Abuja Continental Hotel in early 2023, the foremost Abuja-based hotel has rebounded amid facilities, offerings and service upgrades.

One of the areas with notable change is the culinary section, where a new chef is leading his team of professionals to satiate all taste buds.

Wayne Kingsley, a South African-born culinary expert, is now leading the charge at the hotel as the new executive chef.

Renowned for his passion, creativity and commitment, Wayne brings a vast range of knowledge and versatility to his new position, offering exceptional and indulgent culinary experiences.

He is a talented culinary artist with over three decades (37 years) of experience working with Michelin-star chefs at world-class hotels and has a distinguished track record as a consummate hotelier. He is highly regarded within the industry, having worked on multiple continents, amid expansive experience as well as the opportunity to further hone his culinary expertise in creating scrumptious, exotic, and flavorful meals.

Well, Wayne has gained immense experience raging from serving in five-star hotels such as; De Vere Park Hotel High Street, Kensington London, Migration Luxury Tented Camp Serengeti, Blues Restaurant Zanzibar, The Grand Palm Hotel Casino Convention Resort – Sun City Resort and Radisson Blu Waterfront.

He has also served as a cook for various celebrities such as Christopher Lambert, and King Zwelithini, and heads of state such as Nelson Mandela, and Ian Kama, prime minister of France, India, and Germany among others.

A three-time nominee for the Master Chef South Africa judge position, Wayne’s other achievements include; Judge for the Tsogo Sun International Food and Beverage Culinary Challenge, facilitator of the National Professional Cookery Certificate -Nationally in South Africa and opening catering of the Women’s Parliament in Cape Town.

Wayne continues to be in the vanguard of delivering indelible culinary experiences, having been trained by some of the best international chefs such as Martin Kobald and Tony Murphy of Compass Group United Kingdom.

The management of Abuja Continental Hotel is also excited to have Chef Wayne join its team. According to the hotel, Wayne’s passion for elevated dining, delightful surprises, and culinary adventure, creating mind-opening and soul-lifting cuisine makes him a perfect fit for this position.

Again, the hotel believes that Wayne will play a significant role in the evolution and continuing development of its culinary team as his cooking mastery is guaranteed to deliver memorable dining experiences for the hotel guests. His emergence is expected to also add excitingly fresh and innovative new lines of menus with a primary focus on nutrition and wellness in line with international standards, implementing the hotel’s chef development playbook as well as identifying areas for quality improvement with a view to achieving the highest standards of excellence at the operations level.