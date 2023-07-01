Lagos Continental Hotel: Taking the lead as luxury business hotel, world chefs champion

A 5 star hotel provides luxurious experience and high-end accommodations. 5 star hotels are known to be some of the most glamorous hospitality locations in the world due to the level of service they provide.

Some of the services guests may find at a 5 star hotel include a personal butler, doorman, designated concierge, around-the-clock room service, valet parking, spas with trained masseuses, gyms with personal trainers, live entertainment, and even child care.

However beyond these, not all of these hotels are deliberate in decisions to always include touch of luxury in almost every section of the facility especially it’s aesthetics.

Also is the deliberate selection of best chefs globally that would satisfy the culinary delight of the diverse guests that visit the hotel.

For 5-star hotel, what visitors often watch out for are the aesthetics showing evidently some touch of luxury.

Lagos Continental Hotel is taking the lead in this regard as the hotel recently announced its recent double win at the prestigious Hotel Managers Awards and World Chefs Championship 2023 Award.

Lagos Continental has been recognized as the Best Luxury Business Hotel in Nigeria at the 2023 Hotel

Managers Awards, a globally recognized accolade that celebrates and acknowledges excellence in

hospitality.

The Hotel Managers Awards attract top-class hotels globally, making the competition fierce.

Lagos Continental distinguished itself among its competitors with its service, luxurious ambiance, state-of-the-art conference facilities and executive lounges, and high-speed internet access for travelers.

In addition, Chef Chua Kong Ngiap, master chef at Soho Restaurant, the signature Chinese restaurant of Lagos Continental, was awarded the prestigious World Chefs Championship 2023 Award.

Chef Chua Kong Ngiap’s dedication, culinary skill, and passion for Chinese cuisine earned him international acknowledgment.

The World Chefs Championship Award is considered the most esteemed honor in the culinary world.

The dual award is a testament to Lagos Continental’s reputation for excellence in the Nigerian hospitality sector and its dedication to providing top-notch facilities and services to its guests.

Lagos Continental continues to set the standard for luxury hospitality in Nigeria.

Speaking about the awards, Karl Hala, General Manager of Lagos Continental expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are delighted to be recognized as the Best Luxury Business Hotel in Nigeria at the Hotel Managers Awards, and we are immensely proud of Chef Chua for winning the World Chefs Championship 2023 Award. These prestigious accolades are a testament to the hard work, talent, and commitment of the entire Lagos Continental team.”

Lagos Continental says it remains committed to providing the best facilities and services to its guests, setting a benchmark for luxury hospitality in Nigeria.