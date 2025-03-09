Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary-general, UN Tourism

…Says industry has risen to meet today’s challenges

Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary-general, UN Tourism, has called for unity among people of the world to ensure peace and improved investments in the tourism industry.

The UN Tourism chief made the call in Germany at this year’s ITB Berlin, one of the world’s leading travel trade shows, which drew thousands of industry professionals, exhibitors and visitors from across the globe.

This year, over 190 countries were represented at the fair, amid more than 5,000 exhibitors and an anticipated 100,000 visitors, reaffirming ITB Berlin’s status as a premier platform for shaping the future of global tourism.

In his impassioned speech at the opening of the travel fair on March 4, 2025, Pololikashvili highlighted the organisation’s 50-year journey and the evolving role of tourism in fostering peace, unity and economic transformation.

“It is a true pleasure to be with you as UN Tourism celebrates a significant milestone: The 50th anniversary of our modern organisation. A half-century of redefining what tourism is and, more importantly, what it can achieve,” Pololikashvili declared.

Reflecting on the industry’s growth, he noted, “In the past five decades, tourism has grown beyond even the biggest dreams of our founders. Over 1.5 billion international tourist journeys in a single year—each trip connecting people, cultures, and countries.”

The secretary-general underscored the resilience of the tourism sector in the face of global challenges. “We have risen to meet the challenges of our times. From guiding the sector through the shock of 9/11 to leading recovery efforts after natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic, we have not only responded—we have led.”

With geopolitical tensions on the rise, Pololikashvili emphasised tourism’s role in fostering peace. “Tourism, we know, is uniquely positioned to foster mutual respect and dialogue. And we need it now more than ever. There are 56 active conflicts raging across the globe, the highest number since the Second World War. The world has become increasingly fractured. Trust is being eroded, economic uncertainty, political insecurity, a climate crisis. Tourism must be united and determined to offer hope in these troubled times.”

A key highlight of this year’s ITB Berlin is the first-ever High-Level Ministers Summit, which aims to shape the global tourism agenda and prioritise investment as a driver of growth and transformation. “We need investments to drive growth, in established and emerging destinations, and to fuel transformation. And again, we need investment to make tourism strong, diverse, and resilient—all essential if it is to fulfill its potential as a pillar of understanding and peace,” he stated.

This year’s host country, Albania, was celebrated as a testament to tourism’s transformative power. “Just think: 20 years ago, Albania was almost completely unknown as a destination. Now, it is the host country of the world’s biggest travel fair! It is also one of the region’s most exciting destinations. It welcomed an incredible 10 million tourists last year, around 60 percent above pre-pandemic levels.”

Pololikashvili commended Albania’s leadership, saying, “Congratulations, dear Prime Minister, on your great success. You show what is possible when tourism enjoys political backing of the highest level.” He also recalled his visit to the country, noting, “Last spring, I had the privilege of leading a delegation there as Albania generously hosted our Regional Commission for Europe. We were amazed by the beauty and hospitality and truly impressed by the history and modern culture of Tirana.”

The three-day event is once again presenting a unique opportunity for industry leaders, policymakers and stakeholders to engage in discussions shaping the future of travel. With a focus on education, innovation, and investment, ITB Berlin 2025 aims to ensure that tourism remains a driver of economic growth, sustainability and global unity.

With the motto “The world of travel lives here,” Berlin remains at the heart of the industry, setting the stage for another transformative year in global tourism.

