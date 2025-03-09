Continental Hotels Group, a budding Nigerian hospitality company, has reiterated its commitment to fostering gender equality in the workplace. The group, which operates the Abuja Continental Hotel and Lagos Continental Hotel, has given growth opportunities to its workforce, especially the female folks, a development that has seen many women taking up leadership positions in the group.

Speaking on the positive development, Cuthberga Onuoha, director, Rooms Division, Lagos Continental Hotel, one of the female beneficiaries of the growth opportunities, noted that the group is now a reference point for gender equality in the Nigerian hospitality industry, considering the fair opportunities given to every staff member.

“In Lagos Continental Hotel for example, in the executive group, head of departments, we are about 60-40 for females, and that means the females are more.

“That means Lagos Continental has already started giving females opportunities. If we as a hotel are doing that, other hotels are seeing it and will follow.

“We are now like a reference point for other hotels in gender equality in the workplace,” Onuoha said.

Apart from its open policy, Onuoha noted that the group, at its Lagos and Abuja properties, makes workers, especially the ladies, feel relaxed to do their jobs, amid having a nursery for their babies in the hotels.

Meanwhile, the group is rolling out drums to celebrate its female staff members on March 8th, in commemoration of the International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025.The hotel group is organising a full week of celebration for the women.

“We have different activities to mark the week-long celebration for them. We have health talk, entertainment, sports and parties. Already, there are committees across the two hotels that are organising the celebrations,” the Rooms Division director, Lagos Continental Hotel, said.

