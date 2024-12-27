Continental Hotels Group: Pushing hospitality boundaries from indigenous front

Obviously, a visit to Lagos Continental Hotel and Abuja Continental Hotel, managed by Continental Hotels Group, especially this festive season, offers visitors reasons to stay and explore the two properties.

From the delightful decorations across the expansive lobbies, the well-appointed rooms and public areas at both hotels this festive season, to other exciting activities, the Continental Hotels brand is not relenting in its efforts at offering the guests the most memorable experiences this season.

As rightly put by the management, “the goal is really to build a winter wonderland this festive season”.

Apart from the impressive decorations that are delightful to the eyes, amid good reviews by the guests, in recent times, the two hotels have witnessed facility upgrades, innovative services and introduction of new offerings.

The above and more were top among the reasons the hotel group engaged the media on a get-together and facility tour of the Lagos Continental Hotel, led by Karl Hala, group general manager, Continental Hotel Nigeria.

Christoph Schleissing, general manager, Lagos Continental Hotel, the host hotel, and his team, supported Hala in the open engagement with the media.

With his decades of experience in the hospitality industry that spans across many countries, Hala seems to be the right man on the job.

He brought his expertise to bear on the review of the group’s strides and where it stands in the Nigerian hospitality industry.

Offering a combined 947 rooms and suites, 12 restaurants, world-class fitness centre, 5000 square metres of meeting space that can accommodate up to 3,500 delegates, indoor and outdoor recreational facilities including the Ladi Kwali Sports Village, the group general manager disclosed to the media that both hotels are positioned to cater to any calibre of guest or event.

“Our two hotels; Lagos Continental and Abuja Continental, epitomise the luxury and lifestyle hospitality in Nigeria. Together, we have 947 well-appointed rooms and suites and they offer unparalleled comfort.

We offer unique experiences that reflect the rich culture and diversity of Nigeria,” Hala said.

Offering more details at the media engagement, Hala said that the hotels are big on conventions and event hosting with their world class conference facilities.

According to him, the state-of-the-art 5,000 square metres of meeting space for up to 3,500 delegates are pillarless, amid modern conferencing facilities that combine to ensure the success of government and corporate gatherings, weddings and other social events both in Lagos and Abuja.

On the recently opened Ladi Kwali Sports Village, Hala explained that it is a premium offering for the guests. The tranquil setting and an array of world class sporting activities and facilities are what make the village a must-visit for the guests.

On offer are sports facilities such as; tennis courts, paddle courts, pickleball court, squash court, basketball and volleyball courts, among others, while the Lagos hotel has a new gym.

“The sports village serves as a hub for fitness, team bonding and brainstorming for groups.

Here, creativity and fun go together, as you brainstorm, you come up with ideas, challenge your mindset and be fit at the same time because physical health creates future success for your team and for your company,” he explained further.

Of course, there is a big focus on food and beverage at both hotels, according to the group general manager.

“We have a very impressive selection of culinary options in both hotels across 12 restaurants and bars.

We offer the finest of Nigerian and international cuisines, and are innovative with our Nigerian menu, some of which are doing well abroad,” he said.

On his part, Christoph, reeled out the exciting activities for the festive season in his hotel, noting that the Christmas brunch has been successful.

“This is where we really embrace Christmas and the traditional family get-together, the choir and other activities that make Christmas memorable in our hotel for our guests,” the Lagos Continental Hotel general manager said.

Read also: Continental Hotels Nigeria receives Best Nigerian Hotel Brand Award

It is not over yet, as the hotel hosts a special brunch on December 29th, which it called ‘Eshe 2024’. “It is to say thank you and it has been a great year and we look forward to much better 2025,” the general manager explained.

Meanwhile, on December 31st, a great crossover awaits the guests at Sugar 52, which is outside by the pool get-together area on the fifth floor, with a panoramic view of Victoria Island, Lagos.

The general manager invites guests to grace the occasion as DJ Bobby and his dancers will perform, amid fireworks.

The Lagos hotel also hopes to welcome the new year with a brunch, while the usual theme for its Sunday brunch will resume on January 5th, with the first theme being ‘Circus’.

However, in his review of the hotel’s performance in 2024, Hala the first seven months of 2024 year were very challenging for most industries, including hospitality.

“But the last five months have turned the scenario and the market around.

We are finishing both here in Lagos and in Abuja on a very high note economically speaking, also with the pleasures, the guest satisfactions and our teams,” Hala said.

In the first quarter of 2025, the focus of the group would be its academy and how to develop and bring the best skill sets out of its teams numbering over 1,700 under direct and indirect employment.

In conclusion, he attributed the success of the two hotels in 2024 to the passionate team.

“We are a flexible hotel operated by the best teams in the country,” he concluded.

Share