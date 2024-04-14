Tourism Minister woos Nigerians to domestic offerings

… Commits to cultural heritage promotion

In a bid to encourage sustainable patronage of domestic tourism and hospitality offerings across the country, Ade-John, Minister of Tourism, has called on Nigerians to look inwards, appreciate and patronise domestic offerings, many of which, she noted are world-class.

The Minister pointed holidaymakers and would-be tourists to many of such offerings, especially La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, which she described as a beacon of creativity, ingenuity and a testament to Nigeria’s richness and diversity.

She noted that sustainable patronage would boost earnings for tourism and hospitality outfits, encourage competition and growth of the sector.

The minister, who further pledged her commitment to the preservation and promotion of Nigerian cultural heritage, made the commendation during her visit to the Ikegun Village-based resort in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, recently.

She was accompanied on the visit by her retinue of aides, including; Sunday Bisong, director of domestic tourism, where she was received by Wanle Akinboboye, founder and president of La Campagne, who took her and team on tour of the vast expanse of resort.

She was treated to the unique tradition of the multiple-awards winning African themed resort, which is noted for its promotion of Nigerian and African heritage blended with suffusing and effervescent dosages of cosmopolitan and luxuriating appeal.

Ade-John had an immersive experience of the rich resort, climaxing with a musical performance by Atunda Entertainment, a musical group founded by Akinboboye. Ara Thunder, star artiste of the group and a gifted female talking drummer, put up a well-choreographed performance to the delight of the minister.

Enamoured by the beauty, resourcefulness, creativity and rare offerings of the resort, the minister commended Akinboboye for the treat.

“La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort is a beacon of creativity and ingenuity, a testament to Nigeria’s richness and diversity. Through its intricate presentation of architecture, cultural practices, cuisine, and entertainment, the resort encapsulates the essence of our unique identity, inviting visitors to discover and appreciate our heritage.

“As we gather amidst the breathtaking beauty of this resort, let’s reflect on the significance of our shared cultural heritage. Nigeria, with its myriad traditions, languages, and customs, is a treasure trove of diversity, a mosaic of experiences waiting to be explored and celebrated.

‘‘This resort serves as more than a destination for leisure; it’s a platform for cultural exchange and dialogue, a space where people from all walks of life can come together to learn, share, and celebrate what makes us uniquely Nigerian,” she said.

She further disclosed that as part of her agenda of putting Nigerian tourism on the global map that she would pursue with vigour the preservation and promotion of Nigerian cultural heritage as signposted by the resort, which she said fully embodied what Nigeria stands for as a bastion of unique cultural tapestry.

According to her, “Through initiatives like La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, we harness tourism’s power to showcase Nigeria’s beauty and diversity while fostering economic growth and sustainable development.

‘‘I urge all stakeholders present to continue supporting endeavours that celebrate our Nigerian identity and promote cultural tourism, ensuring places like La Campagne Tropicana serve as beacons of pride and inspiration.’’

The Minister also expressed her deep appreciation to the management and staff of the resort for their unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication to showcasing the best of Nigeria.

Adding that, it is her hope that her visit, ‘‘would mark the beginning of a new era, a renaissance of Nigerian culture and heritage shining brightly for generations to come.’’

Akinboboye, gladdened by the minister’s visit, expressed his appreciation to her, stressing that tourism is not just about sites, and destinations but also about the culture and traditions of the people.

With the visit to the resort in less than two months of her fully resuming back on her desk, the minister has shown the imperative of engaging actively with the various stakeholders and investors in the sector in order for her to have a better appreciation of the sector.

In this wise, the visit to La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort is commendable when viewed against the background of what the resort represents and the efforts put in over the years by Akinboboye to showcase the resort as a mega enclave for practical tourism and promotion of Nigerian cultural heritage in all its ramification.

This is obvious from the immersive cultural experience that any visitor to the resort is treated to given the deliberate effort by Akinboboye in creatively curating a blend of Nigerian cultural elements in a very colourful and appealing manner for the delight of visitors who always crave for more treats.