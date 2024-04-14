ATP announces finalists for 6th Africa youth in tourism innovation challenge

As part of preparations for its youth-focused tourism development initiative, Africa Tourism Partners (ATP), the organiser, has announced the top five finalists for the 6th Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Challenge 2024. The challenge opened on November 1, 2023 for the youth to submit their projects and closed on March 1, 2024, while attracting over 154 entries from innovators across Africa.

As part of the process, the projects were submitted to the judges for adjudication to determine the qualifying projects. Devin Itaagie–Uganda, Kedumetse Liphi–Botswana, Joseph Owiredu–Ghana, Ajena Jafar–Uganda and Gerald Muema–Kenya qualified to proceed to the next level of adjudication. The shortlisted innovators will present their demo/ minimum viable product at the Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit scheduled for May 28-31, 2024 in Windhoek, Namibia.

Namibian innovators were also recognised and given the opportunity to compete amongst themselves. Sarome Natalia Nalooliwa Hamata, Sarah Anghuwo and Rosalia Laudika are the top 3 finalists for the 2024 and 6th Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation challenge.

The countries that participated in the innovation challenge include, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Challenge is an exclusive platform being provided to innovative African youth in travel and tourism looking for funding, partnership and mentorship opportunities to present their projects to the global marketplace in order to find the required support for their programmes.

Hosted by the Government of Namibia, through the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism in collaboration with Africa Tourism Partners, UN Tourism, BDO and other partners, the 2024 Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit is scheduled for May 28-31, 2024.

Speakers for this year’s Summit include; Teofilus Nghitila, executive director of Tourism, Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Namibia; Samiya Abdulkadir Godu, president, Ethiopian Youth Entrepreneurs Association; Evah Mosetlhane, Tourism & SMME Development Consultant, Botswana, Mbali Mngomezulu, manager of Business Development @ Mastercard | Grading Assessor Accreditation CATHSETA, South Africa and more.

Namibia is ready to showcase herself to the visitors and take them through some breathtaking moments. One of the greatest attractions that Namibia boasts about is the Sossusvlei Desert. Sossusvlei is all salt, clay, and sand, with remarkable red dunes arching and curling seemingly forever. The popular tourist attraction is in the southern part of the Namib Desert and is part of the Namib Sand Sea UNESCO World Heritage Site. The dunes are among the highest in the world.

Meanwhile, registrations for both physical and virtual participants are ongoing. Interested persons may visit www.youthtourismsummit.com.