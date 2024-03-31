Hilton Windhoek boosts international partners of AYTIS 2024

… Speakers emerge

Conveners of Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation are thrilled to announce that Hilton, Windhoek, an international iconic hospitality brand, has become a strategic partner for 2024 Africa Youth In Tourism Innovation Summit.

Hosted by Africa Tourism Partners and The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Namibia, in collaboration with UN Tourism, AfCFTA, Namibia Tourism Board, NIPDB, NEPAD and BDO, the 2024 Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit is scheduled to take place from May 28 to 31, 2024 in Windhoek, Namibia.

Partnering with global brands is evidence that the Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation is not only a continental brand, but a force to reckon with globally.

Commenting about the Hilton and Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit partnership, Muka Salare, cluster commercial manager, Hilton Windhoek, said, “As a beacon of hospitality in the city, we are proud to collaborate with such an inspiring summit that promises a bright future to the tourism sector. The youth are the driving force behind the hotel, ensuring a seamless and sterling service is always achieved. A summit dedicated to the youth lights our energies to continue investing into youth programmes. The ownership of the hotel owns a renowned hospitality school in Windhoek and curates empowering programmes for our youth, adding value to a youthful country as ours. Namibia is a destination of choice to worldwide travellers that appreciate unique tourism. Our collaboration assures the dedication we have to empower our youth and contribute effectively to the communities around us. We expect to fill up and shine during this summit”.

The 6thand 2024 edition of the Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit provides a myriad of learnings and insights from various speakers across the world. Some of the speakers include; Heather Sibungo, deputy minister, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Tourism, Namibia, Teofilus Nghitila, executive director, Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Namibia, Samiya Abdulkadir Godu, president, Ethiopia Youth Entrepreneurs Associations, Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO, Tourism Business Council of South Africa, Håvar Bauck, founder, Hotelonline and more.

Namibia offers a wide range of tourism attractions, which includes the Namib Desert, one of the oldest, driest and most pristine areas on earth. The Namib Desert is a world of vast spaces, endless horizons, dramatic desertscapes and jagged mountain heights. Visitors to Namibia will have the opportunity to experience the spectacular dunes at Sossusvlei, arrayed in magnificent hues of orange, buttermilk, pumpkin and sienna, towering over a vast dry pan.

To attend the summit physically, interested participants are to register online at www.youthtourismsummit.com, as there is limited space. Please also use SAA discount code by clicking here to qualify for discounted air fares and watch the space for discounted accommodation codes from Hilton Garden Inn, NUST Hotel School and Marriott soon.

African Tourism Partners (ATP) www.africatourismpartners.com, the organiser of the summit, is a UNWTO- affiliated award-winning pan-African tourism development and strategic destination marketing advisory firm. The firm specialises in tourism and MICE strategy formulation, investment facilitation and promotion, research, master planning and destination market development and capacity building across Africa’s travel, tourism, hospitality, aviation and golf sub-industries.

As well, UN Tourism, formerly UNWTO, a major collaborator in the summit, is the United Nations agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism. As the leading international organisation in the field of tourism, UNWTO promotes tourism as a driver of economic growth, inclusive development and environmental sustainability and offers leadership and support to the sector in advancing knowledge and tourism policies worldwide.