Sierra Leone, UN Tourism join forces to host Women in Tourism Regional Congress

Expansive coastline in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs of the Republic of Sierra Leone and the UN Tourism are set to host the Women in Tourism Regional Congress, a pivotal three-day event aimed at reshaping the tourism landscape and opportunities for African women through enhanced education, technological innovation, and improved finance access.

Women make up 54 percent of the global tourism workforce and 70 percent in Africa, yet they often occupy lower-skilled, underpaid, and informal positions. According to UN Women, women undertake

2.5 times more unpaid household and care work than men, significantly limiting their financial independence and opportunities to thrive. Despite their strong presence in the tourism industry, only 25 percent of decision-making roles are held by women, and the gender gap widens as one looks up the leadership ladder. The statistics reveal the pressing barriers women face, including restricted access to finance, markets, technology, education, and training, further compounded by discriminatory laws and societal norms that impede their progression.

To address these challenges, and in line with SDG 5 and the UN Tourism Agenda for Africa – Tourism for Inclusive Growth, spearheaded by the UN Tourism Secretary-General, the Sierra Leone Ministry of Tourism & Cultural Affairs (MTCA) will host the inaugural Women in Tourism Regional Congress in Freetown, from October 29-31, 2024. Under the leadership of Nabeela Farida Tunis, Minister of Tourism, the event will go beyond empowerment to equip women with actionable insights, multi-faceted support, and equitable opportunities. Core priorities include; advancing mentorship and education initiatives, promoting technological innovation, and improving access to financial resources, while advocating for gender-responsive policies to propel women into leadership positions.

The congress comes at a crucial time, aligning with Sierra Leone’s newly launched 10-year National Strategic Tourism Plan, which emphasizes inclusivity through its “Tourism for All” campaign.

By harnessing the full potential of women, Sierra Leone seeks to reinforce its emerging tourism industry and foster a more equitable future for all.

The congress will feature dynamic panel discussions, showcase personal journeys and successful women-led initiatives, and highlight best practices and proven strategies to overcome disparities. Experts will discuss the power of mentorship and education in advancing women’s careers, along with specialized training programmes that enhance leadership and industry-specific skills. In parallel, technology and innovation will take center stage as a key enabler for business growth. Women in tourism will be encouraged to embrace cutting-edge digital tools and gain expertise in areas such as digital marketing and data analytics, fostering a culture of innovation and positioning women-led businesses for success in a fast-changing market.

On the sideline of the congress, a technical workshop on finance access will empower women entrepreneurs, managers and leaders of tourism businesses, representatives from women-led NGOs, and government officials involved in tourism and economic development, by enhancing their financial literacy and access to capital. Key topics will include securing microfinance and small business loans, crafting winning business plans, and developing robust financial strategies.

The workshop will also sharpen participants’ pitching skills and abilities to build strong investor relationships, hence equipping women-led businesses for long-term growth and sustainability.

The Women in Tourism Regional Congress will bring together women ministers and key industry leaders, alongside women entrepreneurs, artisans, artists and performers, who form an integral part of the tourism value chain. Delegates will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Freetown’s vibrant culture and heritage, with local craft displays and a lively open-air carnival to conclude the congress. The celebration will emphasize the vital role of cultural and creative industries in enriching the tourism sector and empowering women.

